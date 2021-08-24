‘ CAN AMERICA BE SAVED AFTER BIDEN?”

Savage talks about news from Afghanistan. Complete collapse and all the White House spokesmouth can say is “we’ll use every tool in our arsenal”. Savage quips that when someone says “tool” they have no grasp of what they’re talking about “except maybe for grasping their own tool.” Biden got it backwards. It should be civilians first, equipment second, THEN the military. Rare earth elements & vast stores of other minerals. Taliban is Sunni, also ISIS which is coming back. But they don’t get along with Shia in Iran and Iraq. Maybe they’ll squabble instead of launching terror attacks with the equipment General Milley left them while searching out white nationalists in the U.S. military. Jack Carr: “The Americans have all the watches, but we have all the time.” Podcast features TWO Savage appearances on NewsMax TV, talking about the Kabul debacle and the resurgence of interest in Trump. If 2022 elections were held today Republicans would win in a landslide. Savage reads from Trump’s War proving how prescient he was four years ago: immigrants, diseases, RINOs, war profiteers, the need for infrastructure (not pork!), restoring the military, the second amendment. So little has changed, the NewsMax anchor thought Trump’s War was a new release! Time is running out to save America. The fight continues. Bonus: Savage takes calls for the first time on the podcast!