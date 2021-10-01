In this podcast Savage takes aim at Pelosi & Biden: Pandering to manufactured cry of “diversity”, but their goal is to consolidate power forever in a corrupt oligarchy. With frightening speed we are seeing complete overrun of our borders, draconian mandates made by Biden in a dream world. He has neutralized police and released thugs onto the streets. He has neutralized the military with the focus on ‘woke’, locking up the one marine who dared comment, and giving the military a huge black eye in Afghanistan. That is Step one of a communist revolution. Step two is a revolution of gangsters robbing the treasury. Biden & Pelosi are reverse “robin hood” personnas, robbing from the middle class to give to the rich and the poor. Middle of the road? Hardly! Last week Biden laughed and said “I used to be a moderate”. Maybe Biden is not as demented as he acts? Step three, pile on debt. TRICKLE UP POVERTY, the best book title in history, is happening all over again. Who is this congresswoman Jayapal? Only the most evil woman in America at this time. She pushed to lift communication restrictions on imprisoned terrorists in India. A prime example of the Muslim sisterhood around the world. A long time “labor leader” and “strategist”. Now she’s behind the 3.5T infrastructure bill. Not building back better, but destroying as fast as she can. Where will the $3.5T bailout go? Much of it will go to capitalists who suddenly have become socialists. Hitler won only 33% of vote but consolidated control by buying off the big industrialists. Sound familiar? Google, Microsoft, Amazon, paying little to no taxes? Joe Biden says it costs 0 dollars but that’s because he’s a liar.

Related