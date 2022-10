Can the invasion at the border be stopped? How are the phony “Republicans” playing a part in the assassination of America’s BORDERS, LANGUAGE, AND CULTURE? Michael Cutler joins Savage to reveal what’s really happening as both Left and Right plot to weaken our nation’s borders and sovereignty. Cutler is an expert in border security and has served as a special agent of the former INS (Immigration and Naturalization Service). Hear the true story as our fight for America still continues!

