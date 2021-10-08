Joe Biden is acting more like a Roman emperor with every passing month. He has issued an edict that the FBI shall investigate parents who stand up for their children in local school board meetngs. He is criminalizing parents for speaking out against critical race theory which teaches white children they are racist oppressors. His “tax and spend” liberalism is reminiscent of how Roman emperors used trickery (changing the number of months in a year) to extract excessive taxes from conquered peoples. Savage quotes from a book called “Pax Romana: War, Peace, & Conquest in the Roman World” by Adrian Goldsworthy. The happy and prosperous times in Rome ran from Domitian to Commodus AD96 – AD180. The last “good emperor” was Marcus Aurelius, who ruled with “virtue and wisdom”. Far better than what we are getting from Biden. Goldsworthy also points out, significantly, that the frequent rebellions among those ruled by Rome always failed. The second half of the podcast is an archival piece about the left trying to turn the U.S. into another Cuba, more relevant now than ever. Only the survivors of small communist countries fully understand what is coming, and they are protesting! America’s Judeo-Christian tradition is under siege, yet another sign of impending communism. Remember, the Holocaust did not start with gas chambers, it started with the degradation of intelligent and hardworking people who were demonized, imprisoned and killed.

