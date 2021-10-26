Savage talks with Neil Hansen, an Air America pilot who flew the last plane to freedom out of Cambodia during the communist revolution of the 1970s. They cover the abominable Khmer Rouge takeover, and the concept of “crisis” which is the first step to subverting a country from within. Hansen agrees with Savage that the Biden administration, as controlled by Bernie Sanders and ‘the squad’ in Congress, are a lot like the architects of the Cambodian revolution. The Khmer Rouge was a militia made up of murderous, vicious young Cambodians, named for the red scarves they wore. Sound like ANTIFA? They were armed while the population was disarmed. Sound like Biden’s gun grab? The Khmer Rouge mostly killed middle class doctors and lawyers and educated entrepreneurs — basically “anyone who wore eyeglasses”. Sound like the assault on white people? They beheaded victims and displayed the heads on fence posts. Somewhere between 1.5 and 2 million people were killed, leading to a mountain of skulls. Savage recounts the story of one survivor who has spent his life seeking justice for family members he lost, and for the old man who saved his life by convincing prison guards to free him but sacrificed his own life in the process. The podcast also includes a classic interview with Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector who explained “ideological subversion” for killing countries from within.

Related