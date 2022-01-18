Are you a Domestic Terrorist? During Obama’s reign Savage penned a prophetic book entitled “Trickle Down Tyranny”. In its first chapter he wrote the script for a President who could save our country. That President came along in the person of Trump, followed the script to the best of his ability, and almost saved us. In the last chapter Savage also predicted exactly what would happen without such a president “… a gradual habituation of the people to being GOVERNED BY SURPRISE, receiving decisions deliberated in secret, to believing that the situation was so complicated that the government had to act on information the people could not understand…” Precisely what we have under Biden. Behind the Scenes – Team production meeting

Inspired by Sinclair Lewis’ novel “It Cant Happen Here” which envisioned a United States taken over by a fascist regime. Points from Stop the Coming Civil War. Talks about the patriots imprisoned indefinitely after the January 6th Capitol incursion, Nationwide vaccine mandates, and a Ministry of Propaganda run by Media Demagogues, The uncivil civil war – talks about how the left is like the devil that says he doesn’t exist