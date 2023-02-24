Savage speaks with Darren Beattie of Revolver News to uncover more about the leftist attack group targeting Savage and other conservative voices. Hear how Newsguard and leftist agencies do the dirty work for the government; by attacking any rhetoric which diverts from the party line. With funding from Pfizer, Bayer/Monsanto, and even the Department of Defense, Newsguard is working overtime to shut down independent media. Beattie reveals the players and funders behind Newsguard including former NSA Director Michael Hayden and Obama’s ‘Chief Propagandist’ Richard Stengel. Savage warns that his banning from Britain was a canary in the coal mine for what the Left has unleashed. Find out how government agencies like Newsguard conduct psychological warfare; turning “misinformation” into a “national security threat.” Savage offers a final call to action to his listeners, asking, “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” WHO WILL WATCH THE WATCHERS? WE WILL

