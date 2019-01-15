The results are in! The Savage Nation podcast is a success! The Westwood One network announced that the Savage Nation podcast is the most successful podcast that they have ever produced… and that is after just the first week!



This goes to show that Dr. Michael Savage will never back down to anyone and that his message is sought after and heard!



Radio Hall of Fame inductee and New York Times best selling author, Dr. Michael Savage, has had one of the most successful radio talk shows and beginning in 2019, sought to make radio history with his hybrid radio show and podcast. While he still has a one hour radio show heard across the nation, he now has his own original podcast that gives you a rawer and more unleashed version of Dr. Savage that you have never heard before!



After 25 years in the business, Dr. Savage is nowhere near done spreading his message of borders, language, and culture… so head over to iTunes, Sticher or your preferred podcast network and listen to what Dr. Savage has to say…. Raw and unleashed!

