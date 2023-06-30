In his 1977 booklet The Death of the White Male, Savage warned that “without quality, there is no equality.” The Supreme Court has now ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional. The monumental decision will prevent schools from discriminating against students on the basis of race. Hear why this discriminatory practice has been a plague on our society. Then, Savage delivers a special treat for all freedom loving patriots. Listen as Savage commemorates those that fought to defend our freedoms and exposes those working to upend it. He reminds us that it was the ‘dreaded’ white men who fought to give us liberty. He outlines how the government media complex, the military industrial complex, the invasion at our border, and more are eroding our great nation. And hear some fan favorite calls as listeners reveal their stories growing up in mixed-race and mixed-faith families.

