Savage monologue – A Covid Tale of Two States, similar to Dickens a Tale of Two Cities, Fauci is the highest paid government employee, Biden’s Covid deceptions, New South Africa strain, vaccines are not working to combat it. Dem Governors reconsidering opening their states, California Vs. Florida, California was hiding data, lockdowns destroy everything, Children in Nevada committing suicide because schools closed. Covid madness around the world, The virus causes neurological problems, don’t think the vaccine won’t. Savage reads from Hemingway ISLANDS IN THE STREAM. The good and evil we are going through.