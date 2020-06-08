WHITE MALE INVENTIONS ORIGINALLY APPEARED IN “THE SAVAGE NATION’ BOOK, 2003

White Male Inventions – Michael Savage – December 15, 1999

Trains, planes, cars, rockets, telescopes, tires, telephones, radios,

television, electricity, atomic energy, computers, and fax machines. All

miracles made possible by the minds and spirits of men with names like

Ampere, Bell, Caselli, Edison, Ohm, Faraday, Einstein, Cohen, Teller,

Shockley, Hertz, Marconi, Morse, Popov. Ford, Volta, Michelin, Dunlop,

Watt, Diesel, Galileo, and other “dead white males.”

All reports indicate that we have a booming economy right now, but few

understand why this is so. I hate to disappoint my friends on the

radical left, but it has nothing to do with Bonnie and Clyde Clinton or

the Democratic Party, or with any other party for that matter. What I’m

about to say is tantamount to blasphemy in this politically correct day

and age; yet truth is truth. How long are we going to pretend that

origins play no role in our world, the origins of the inventions,

science, technology, and economics of the world in which we live?

Our present economic boom is due to the revolution in electronics and

computer technology. But saying this is not enough, for these things

didn’t just spring into existence by themselves. They have traceable

origins. And all of our “booms,” throughout history, have the same

origins as this one. It’s no mystery. Just look at the list of names in

your history books, and their national origins.

The great majority of “booms” past and present have been brought about

by the genius and inventiveness of that most “despicable” of genders,

the dreaded white male, or, to be exact, by specific, individual white

males. This is not to discredit the many contributions coming from

non-whites, but fact is fact. Our most important and consequential

inventions have come almost exclusively from white males.

Curse me, or all white males, if you wish, that changes nothing. But if

you call me a liar, you’ll have to come up with the proof that I’m

wrong. Remember, I didn’t say there were no important contributions by

non-whites; I said the overwhelming majority. Of course, I know about

such things as the Chinese and gunpowder, but they didn’t take it much

beyond firecrackers and pyrotechnics. And I know about the pyramids and

masonry of South America and the zero of the Arabs.

Would we have atomic physics and electricity if it hadn’t been for the

ancient Greek philosophers who, for example, had the idea that all

matter consists of tiny atoms? Aristotle (5th century, B.C., 25th

century pre P.C.) used electric charges to treat gout! Archimedes

perceived the center of gravity of solids, cylinders, and spheres. From

the basic discoveries of Greek civilization it went to the Romans and

after the fall of Rome, it passed to later Europeans who expanded on

this scientific knowledge. In modern times these ideas were developed by

such Europeans as Volta, Ampere, Watts, Bell, Edison, and Einstein, who

provided the basis for most of the technical wonders of today. All of

them dreaded white males.

Maybe you got your enlightenment from one of the Ivy-League institutions

of dis-education. Maybe they taught you that it’s all the result of

white racism and oppression. That every time a potential Einstein,

Edison, or Ford popped up in the Third World, a White hit-squad would

swoop down and eliminate him before he had a chance to prove himself. Or maybe their schools refused to teach him in the Ebonics of his day. Or

maybe they didn’t have proper daycare facilities. Or maybe our would-be

innovator came from a “dysfunctional family.”

But the facts tell us that many of the great men pursued their genius at

great personal risk–like the astronomer Galileo, who proved that the

earth revolves around the sun. He and other men of genius and courage

refused to be suppressed even if it meant their lives. They would permit

no race, gender, group or class to keep them from their pursuit of truth

and excellence whatever the cost.

If you eliminate, suppress, or debase the while male, you kill the goose

that laid the golden egg. If you ace him out with “affirmative” action,

exile him from the family, teach him that he’s a blight on mankind, then

bon voyage to our society. We will devolve into a turd-world cesspool.

Where has there ever before in history been a group of human beings who

have brought about the likes of the Magna Carta, the US Constitution,

and the countless life-saving and life- improving inventions that we now

enjoy?

Now it is certainly true that China did lead the world in technology and

commercial inventiveness about 1,000 years ago. They had great

coal-mining operations, gunpowder, six-masted sailing ships, and intense

commercial enterprise. But it all collapsed because the elites, the

long-nailed Mandarins, centralized control–1,000 years before Mao–and

crushed the expansion and inventions.

Does this mean we should sit back and let ourselves be governed by

someone just because he’s a white male? Of course, it doesn’t. It means

simply that we shouldn’t suppress anyone, including white males. Let our

God-given gifts run free in a free and just society, free from the

oppression and tyranny of social engineers. If anyone has gifts beyond

our own, be he a white male or other, be grateful. Maybe we have gifts

that in some small way can contribute something of value as well. One

way or another, we’re all in the same boat. Few of us have truly outstanding gifts. And most of us have to humbly accept that there are others around who are more gifted than we are. In a democratic society it’s not for Big Brother to decide who shall thrive and who shall struggle in the hive.