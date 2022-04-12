If we fail to learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Savage details why we should beware the Left’s efforts to fuel class warfare and their attempts to silence conservatives, and how the MSM and the Biden administration is helping. Savage speaks with Jung Chang author of Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China, a masterpiece that chronicles generations of a Chinese family reminiscent of Doctor Zhivago. Chang describes the horrors of Mass Murderer Mao’s China and the revolution that resulted in the death of tens of millions of Chinese. Chang shares her personal account and her warnings for the future of China. Will we heed the lessons from the Marxist revolutionaries of the past before it’s too late?

