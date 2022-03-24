Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Day 4

Day four’s confirmation hearings are set to begin at 9:00 A.M. Eastern.

Thursday’s hearings will feature witnesses from the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Standing Committee on the Judiciary, who gave Judge Jackson a unanimous “well qualified” rating, and other witnesses from outside groups called upon by the Democrat majority and the Republican minority.

The list of witnesses set to appear include:

ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary

  • The Honorable Ann Claire Williams
  • Ms. D. Jean Veta
  • Mr. Joseph M. Drayton

Majority side

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH)
  • Ms. Risa Goluboff (Dean, Arnold H. Leon Professor of Law, and Professor of History at University of Virginia)
  • Mr. Wade Henderson (President & CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights)
  • Mr. Richard B. Rosenthal (Lawyer. Served as personal attorney to former President Barack Obama)
  • Captain Frederick Thomas (President at National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives)

Minority side

  • Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R)
  • Ms. Jennifer Mascott (Assistant Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University)
  • Ms. Eleanor McCullen (Pro-Life Activist)
  • Ms. Keisha Russell (Associate Counsel at First Liberty)
  • Ms. Alessandra Serano (Cheif Legal Officer at Operation Underground Railroad)

Read more at Breitbart

Join now!

You may like these posts