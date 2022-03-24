Day four’s confirmation hearings are set to begin at 9:00 A.M. Eastern.
Thursday’s hearings will feature witnesses from the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Standing Committee on the Judiciary, who gave Judge Jackson a unanimous “well qualified” rating, and other witnesses from outside groups called upon by the Democrat majority and the Republican minority.
The list of witnesses set to appear include:
ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary
- The Honorable Ann Claire Williams
- Ms. D. Jean Veta
- Mr. Joseph M. Drayton
Majority side
- Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH)
- Ms. Risa Goluboff (Dean, Arnold H. Leon Professor of Law, and Professor of History at University of Virginia)
- Mr. Wade Henderson (President & CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights)
- Mr. Richard B. Rosenthal (Lawyer. Served as personal attorney to former President Barack Obama)
- Captain Frederick Thomas (President at National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives)
Minority side
- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R)
- Ms. Jennifer Mascott (Assistant Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University)
- Ms. Eleanor McCullen (Pro-Life Activist)
- Ms. Keisha Russell (Associate Counsel at First Liberty)
- Ms. Alessandra Serano (Cheif Legal Officer at Operation Underground Railroad)