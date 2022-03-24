Day four’s confirmation hearings are set to begin at 9:00 A.M. Eastern.

Thursday’s hearings will feature witnesses from the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Standing Committee on the Judiciary, who gave Judge Jackson a unanimous “well qualified” rating, and other witnesses from outside groups called upon by the Democrat majority and the Republican minority.

The list of witnesses set to appear include:

ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary

The Honorable Ann Claire Williams

Ms. D. Jean Veta

Mr. Joseph M. Drayton

Majority side

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH)

Ms. Risa Goluboff (Dean, Arnold H. Leon Professor of Law, and Professor of History at University of Virginia)

Mr. Wade Henderson (President & CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights)

Mr. Richard B. Rosenthal (Lawyer. Served as personal attorney to former President Barack Obama)

Captain Frederick Thomas (President at National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives)

Minority side

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R)

Ms. Jennifer Mascott (Assistant Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University)

Ms. Eleanor McCullen (Pro-Life Activist)

Ms. Keisha Russell (Associate Counsel at First Liberty)

Ms. Alessandra Serano (Cheif Legal Officer at Operation Underground Railroad)

Read more at Breitbart