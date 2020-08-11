USA Today:

President Donald Trump on Monday abruptly left a press conference after what appeared to be a Secret Service agent approached the podium and spoke into his ear.

“Excuse me?” Trump said as the press conference was interrupted.

An internal investigation has been launched into the shooting of a 51-year-old suspect by a Secret Service officer near the White House complex late Monday, which prompted agents to briefly remove President Donald Trump from a press briefing.

Shortly before 6 p.m., according to an agency statement, the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.

“The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing,” the agency said. “He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. “

No firearm was found on the suspect, said a law enforcement official who is not authorized to comment publicly.

Read more at USA Today

Great Trump quotes at Breitbart

When a reporter asked him why he returned, Trump replied, “Well I didn’t even think about not coming back.”

When a reporter asked the president if he was “rattled,” Trump replied, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”

More …

The president left the podium and the briefing doors were locked after he exited.

After speaking quietly with the Secret Service, the president returned to the briefing room after a few minutes to inform them that there was a shooting of an armed suspect outside the White House.

“There was an actual shooting, someone has been taken to the hospital … seems like the person was shot by Secret Service,” Trump said. He also confirmed that the suspect was armed.

He thanked Secret Service for acting quickly to protect the area.

“I feel very safe with Secret Service … they are the best of the best,” Trump said.

The president said that Secret Service would brief reporters about the shooting after the press conference.

“You were surprised. I was surprised also. I think it’s probably pretty unusual,” Trump said.

When a reporter asked the president if he was “rattled,” Trump replied, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”

He noted that the world was always a “dangerous place” but again thanked Secret Service for protecting him.

When a reporter asked him why he returned, Trump replied, “Well I didn’t even think about not coming back.”