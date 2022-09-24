Former President Donald J. Trump bashed New York Attorney General Letitia James at a Save America rally Friday night in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the “baseless, abusive, and depraved”lawsuit she filed against him and three of his children this week.

“There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the baseless, abusive, and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company by the racist Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peek-a-Boo’ James,” Trump said at the rally.

This week, James, who once called Trump an “illegitimate president,” filed the suit against him, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump on Wednesday, “accusing them of undervaluing properties to gain better rates on loans, insurance policies, and taxes,” as Breitbart News reported.

