Savage shares the events leading up to the Biden administration attempt to “purge” him from the Board of the Presidio Trust. He was singled out from other Trump appointees because he secured $2.5 million for military exhibits. The Trust Board is an insular group of liberal San Francisco socialites who want nothing to do with military history. He will fight this in court. Communist revolutions have always started by canceling certain groups, in particular the “bourgeosie” which today translates to hardworking patriotic Americans. Reads from Mao”s “Little Red Book” with advice for such things as how to deal with “wrong thinking”. Also reads from “Life and Death in Shanghai” by Nien Chang.