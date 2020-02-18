Jennifer Harper – The Washington Times

One veteran conservative talk radio host has a surprise underground following in a district most often associated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “In liberal San Francisco, you might think sticky fingers at the public library would pull Barack Obama’s ‘The Audacity of Hope’ off the shelves. Nope. The books that mostly commonly go missing — and are assumed to be stolen — at the San Francisco Public Library are written by a conservative radio host who was among the first to endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 election,” advises the San Francisco Chronicle. That author is Michael Savage. The book the library can’t seem to keep on the shelves is “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder,” which was released in 2010 and spent three weeks on The New York Times bestseller list. Mr. Savage’s other books are also disappearing.

