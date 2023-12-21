Stopping the Coming Civil War (AUGUST 8, 2019)

Savage warns about the divisiveness and hatred devastating America. He lays out how the media’s exploitation of violence is used for political gain. He illustrates how the likes of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are pushing communist agendas. He then criticizes Hollywood elites for their violent portrayals targeting specific groups, particularly “deplorables.” Savage argues for the need to address societal issues, including the moral decline, addiction to marijuana, and the lack of personal responsibility. He cautions what lies ahead if marijuana use is not controlled. Savage urges Americans to remember the Ten Commandments and resist the dangerous ideologies tearing apart the Republic.

