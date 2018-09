MY FEAR – AND MY GUT – TELL ME THAT THE SOCIAL VIRUS OF ALL-CONSUMING HATE OF THE LEFT IS IMPERVIOUS TO DISPASSIONATE REASON, JUST AS PHYSICAL VIRUSES ARE IMPERVIOUS TO ANTIBIOTICS.

THE LEFT DOES NOT JUST HATE PRESIDENT TRUMP. THEY HATE THIS NATION.

– PAGES 3 – 4

MASS HYSTERIA- OR MASS HYPNOSIS- IS INSIDIOUS AND STEALTHY. IT FALLS INTO TWO CATEGORIES. THE FIRST IS “POSITIVE HALLUCINATIONS OR HYSTERIA,” WHEN YOU BELIEVE SOMETHING IS REAL, ABSENT EVIDENCE, JUST BECAUSE SOMEONE SAYS SO OR IT FITS YOUR PRECONCEIVED NOTIONS.

THE SECOND IS “NEGATIVE HALLUCINATIONS OR HYSTERIA,” WHEN YOU DENY THE EXISTENCE OF SOMETHING REAL, DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE THAT IT EXISTS.

THE MEDIA AND GOVERNMENTS EXPLOIT BOTH – FOR EXAMPLE, SELLING THE ABSURD NOTION THAT RUSSIA COST HILLARY CLINTON THE ELECTION OR DENYING FRANCE AND ENGLAND ARE CRUMBLING UNDER THE WEIGHT OF MUSLIM IMMIGRATION. ONE IS DEMONSTRABLY UNTRUE, THE OTHER DEMONSTRABLY TRUE. YET THOSE IN DENIAL REFUSE TO ACCEPT REALITY IN EITHER CASE.

– PAGE 36

THE RUN-UP TO THE 2018 U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS HAS PROVEN THAT THE VOICES OF MASS HYSTERIA NOW CONTROL THE NEWS MEDIA AND SOCIAL MEDIA WITH EVERYTHING FROM VILE TWEETS TO BOLSHEVIK-LIKE MARCHES. THEY ARE ATTEMPTING TO CORRUPT OUR POLITICAL SYSTEM WITH UNDOCUMENTED VOTERS AND UNIFORMED RHETORIC TO DEMONIZE PRESIDENT TRUMP, REPUBLICANS, AND CONSERVATIVE THINKING IN GENERAL. IF THEY ARE ALLOWED TO TRIUMPH, IF CONGRESS IS LOST TO THE DEMOCRATS, TRUMP WILL BE IMPEACHED, AND HIS WORK WILL BE UNDONE.

– PAGE 9