Photo Credit: http://mstyslavchernov.com/

A day that has lived in infamy… As we mark 22 years since the September 11 Terror Attacks, hear the fiery first hour of the Savage Nation radio broadcast that aired on that fateful day. Today, we mourn the lives that were lost and continue our fight for freedom.

