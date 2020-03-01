SAVAGE – ‘LATEST ON THE VIRUS’ Share on facebookTweet on twitter Savage shares his education & expertise about the emerging pandemic: for all the kool aid drinkers with their heads in the sand who have bought the BIG LIE that this epidemic is no worse than the common cold. WHAT WOULD HARM PRESIDENT TRUMP MORE-IGNORING THE THREAT, DOING LITTLE AND SEEING THE EPIDEMIC ESCALATE? OR, SPREADING THE FACTS,— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 1, 2020 OR, SPREADING THE FACTS, ISSUING REASONABLE PRECAUTIONS, EDUCATING THE PUBLIC HOW TO STIMULATE THEIR IMMUNE SYSTEMS (WITH SPECIFICS), LIMITING THE SPREAD? THOSE WHO ARE GIVING IDIOTIC POLLYANNA-LIKE 'ADVICE' ARE DOING PRES T. AND THE NATION THE MOST HARM!— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 1, 2020 For more Savage Insights, join Savage on twitter: @ASavageNation Advertisements