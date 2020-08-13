Breitbart:

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) voiced his reaction to presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

Jordan said such a choice by Democrats suggests their vision for the country is modern-day San Francisco.

“You know, all kinds of crazy left-wing policies and criticize President Trump,” he said. “Not like we haven’t seen this show before. I mean, think about what she said. The Democrat governors won’t let Americans go back to work, and then they blame President Trump for unemployment. I mean, it’s crazy, the policy. So Democrats won’t denounce the violence. Democrats won’t denounce the cancel culture mob. Democrats, they won’t denounce all the crazy things that are going on out there in our culture.”

