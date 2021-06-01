Savage at NewsMax:

I want to talk about the recent Biden-Harris blunders. They are greatly alienating most Americans, except for the radicals and the communist wing of the Democrat party.

Will this necessarily lead to a Republican sweep of the house and a Republican presidency?



The answer is no, and the reasons are pretty obvious to anyone who’s studied politics in this country.



For now, here are more Biden-Harris blunders. VP Harris is under fire for a disrespectful tweet: “Enjoy the long weekend” above photo of herself, smiling. Everyone is condemning her for a lack of tact, reminding her of the sacrifices that the long weekend was meant to honor.



We all know that Memorial day is celebrated the last Monday of May each year to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U S military. This began as “Decoration Day” in the years following the Civil War. And it became a federal holiday in 1971.



Memorial Day is supposed to memorialize our fallen, not to just have a long weekend and get drunk. But Harris knows that.

So why would she say enjoy the long weekend without referring to the sacrifice of those who have died for this nation?

It’s simple. She wants to insult the nation.

She wants to virtue signal the communist socialist anarchist TikTok left that there is no America anymore.



Harris also turned heads at the Naval Academy when she made a joke about Naval electrical engineers creating green energy. She said “Just ask any Marine today. Would SHE rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled up solar panel? And I am positive. SHE will tell you a solar panel. And so would HE,” she said then cackled at her own insipid joke,



The White House declined to comment on the tweet that received such negative attention. And needless to say, the young graduates at the Naval academy did not laugh.



Americans increasingly view Joe Biden as too far left, up 10% from 2019.

Like we didn’t know it was coming? We didn’t know he was a chameleon changing spots in order to connive Americans into thinking he was a moderate middle-of-the-roader?



Joe Biden will go whichever way the wind blows. And right now the LEFT is blowing hardest.



Data show that the Republican party is increasing its margins with females and all races and demographics except white men, while Democrats are presented with a tricky midterm election cycle in which independent swing voters are turning against Biden.



That’s as of right now. Do you think it’s going to maintain? I’m not so sure.



And then there is the scandal with Biden’s son Hunter, with Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan. Hunter set up a meeting between then VP Biden and his shady business partners. There was a dinner on April 16th, 2015 held in Cafe Milano (“where the world’s most powerful people go”). The day after the dinner, Hunter Biden received an email from an executive of the Ukraine energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father, Joe Biden. Then there was a $3.5 million payment to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC, a Delaware based investment firm. Co-founded by Hunter Biden. So money was transferred. A dinner was done for favors.



So everything they accused Trump of was false and they were doing it themselves.



The great Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) said that Biden’s shutting down American pipelines and helping construct pipelines for Russia is crazy.

Biden pretends to hate Russia, and he accuses Trump of colluding with Russia.

But then as President he shuts down American pipelines like the Keystone XL pipeline while helping to construct pipelines for Russia. Cotton also criticized Democrats and mainstream media for pretending to be Russia Hawks during the Trump administration for political reasons.



It’s not just this pipeline. He gave them a no strings attached extension of a very one-sided arms control agreement. He said that he wasn’t going to sanction Russia as much as they deserve to be sanctioned for various cyber attacks on American companies. And now he’s rewarding Vladimir Putin with a summit next month in some luxury European capital.



It all goes to show you how Joe Biden is putting America last.



Here’s another one: Biden shut down the Wuhan Lab inquiry out of spite and is now forced to reverse course. The inquiry into the origin of COVID-19 that was started by the State Department under his predecessor, why did he shut it down to begin with? Because Trump was pushing it.



One would hope that at a certain point. Democrats and the media would learn to think for themselves rather than just deciding that if “Trump is for it, I’m against it.” But that’s asking too much. Everyone saw that the WHO investigation into the China virus was a farce and that China was stonewalling.



Will this affect them at the polls and the midterms in Congress? I don’t think so.

