Breitbart:
Portland Rioters Bring Guillotine, Burn American Flags
Rioters in Portland, Oregon, brought a guillotine to a violent demonstration overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
“Someone rolled a mock guillotine with a stuffed bear into the street (photo). The bear and multiple U.S. flags were burned. Paint balloons were launched at officers, as well as green lasers,” the police said in a press statement early Sunday morning.
It was only the latest provocation after riots that began during the day and lasted through the night./
Earlier in the day, there were violent clashes and battles with pepper spray between left-wing Antifa and the right-wing Proud Boys in the streets of the city. Police lacked the resources to intervene — but the National Guard was not called.