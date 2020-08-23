SAVAGE called it: GUILLOTINE rolled out in Portland – Who’s Marie Antoinette?

Breitbart:

Portland Rioters Bring Guillotine, Burn American Flags

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, brought a guillotine to a violent demonstration overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

“Someone rolled a mock guillotine with a stuffed bear into the street (photo). The bear and multiple U.S. flags were burned. Paint balloons were launched at officers, as well as green lasers,” the police said in a press statement early Sunday morning.

It was only the latest provocation after riots that began during the day and lasted through the night./

Earlier in the day, there were violent clashes and battles with pepper spray between left-wing Antifa and the right-wing Proud Boys in the streets of the city. Police lacked the resources to intervene — but the National Guard was not called.

Read more at Breitbart

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts