The Washington Times

Talk radio — broadcast live before millions of listeners — has spawned another important audience. That would be those folks who listen to these shows when they are streamed on the internet, on-demand, and at any time of day. Yes, there is an industry source that now measures audiences who listen to popular hosts, well, whenever. Talk Radio Live has just revealed “The 50 Most Influential and Most Listened-To Streaming Talk Show Hosts”— their list based on the habits of some 36 million listeners measured by listener use of websites, channels, apps and gadgets. It’s complicated. “The power of politics, personalities and the paranormal played a pivotal role in the power rankings,” the organization says. But without further ado, here’s the top 20 hosts. Some may be familiar, some not. All are the emerging rulers of the streaming universe, which has definitely come into its own. Rush Limbaugh is in first place, followed by Michael Savage, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Clyde Lewis (host of “Ground Zero”), Chris Plante, Glenn Beck, George Noory (host of “Coast to Coast AM”), Howie Carr, Hugh Hewitt, Dennis Prager, Jimmy Church (host of “Fade to Black”), Sebastian Gorka, Ben Shapiro, Brian Kilmeade, Eric Harley and Gary McNamara (hosts of “Red Eye Radio”), Alex Jones, Mike Gallagher and Larry Elder.

