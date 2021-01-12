January 11 Podcast: Mob Rule – Some Mobs are More Equal Than Others.

Today’s podcast is going to be entitled mob rule, but that’s not the whole thing. The whole thing is “Mob rule – Some mobs on more equal than others”.

There is a law In thermodynamics, a basic law of thermodynamics that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. What I’m about to do in today’s podcast, is explained from the point of political science, that what happened in Washington DC, as repugnant as it is as it was, did not happen in a vacuum. It was a reaction to months and months and months of lawlessness, egged on by Nancy Pelosi and the very same Democrats who are now on their high horses and the phony moral high ground, the very same thugs on the Democrat side who waged war against the truth and war against the American people, the 70 million of us who voted for Donal Trump.

Those in Washington DC committed crimes and they should be punished to the full extent of the law, but not everyone there was a criminal element, not everyone who assembled peacefully was a criminal, not everyone who marched in front of the capitol building was a criminal. Those who were criminals should be judged in the court of law.

But where were the Democrats for months on end? Months on end, as Black Lives Matter thugs and antifa fascists were breaking the law. Where were they? They were egging them on.

So pay very close attention today, we’re talking about morale without justifying or apologizing for what a card in Washington. But in order to prevent this from happening in the future, we better pay very close attention to what caused this in Washington, DC.

As I said to you, what happened was terrible, and apparently to the liberal media, some mobs are more equal than others. I want to remind you that just months ago, Democrats blocked a resolution condemning mob violence. Yu don’t know anything about that. After months and months of ignoring the thugs in Black Lives Matter, the fascists in Antifa who are rioting, beating people up, committing insurrection, taking over whole parts of cities … Have you forgotten Seattle in Portland? Have you forgotten what they did in New York City? The very same Pelosi wouldn’t act. The very same Schumer, who is now on his phony high horse, argued that those who used political violence should face the harshest penalties available. He said those who perform these reprehensible acts … meaning Washington DC … cannot be called protesters. These were rioters and insurrection, as he said, goons and thugs, domestic terrorists, they must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

There was cross-party condemnation of this violence. But where was this Congress on the issue of mob violence being conducted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter? Nowhere to be found. The very same Democrats who were now on their high horses killed a resolution justice last July that was written to curb mod violence. The bill, which was spearheaded by Senator Mike Lee of Utah a Republican came about after an unarmed man was murdered by a mob of left-wing activists. At least 30 people, ranging in age from 14 to 77, were killed in largely left-wing riots in the summer of 2020, but you wouldn’t know that watching the vermin in the left-wing media. Mike Lee’s resolution offered a statement of support for peaceful protest while condemning violence and the desecration of monuments, but the bill was killed by left wing senators led by Senator Bob Menendez Democrat of New Jersey. Another bill led by Republican Rep Ken Buck, this November, the “Blocking rioters Insurrectionist from our Cities to Keep us Safe Bricks Act” would have enabled a range of greater legal penalties for such crimes as we’re being committed over and over and over again by Black Lives Matter thugs and Antifa fascists.

It was killed in the Democrat run house Judiciary committee. And so the rioters that stormed the capitol will take a maximum of five years for rioting, an amount just between the US sentencing laws for possession and sale of marijuana. Had the Republican bill been passed, rioters could have been sentenced to up to 10 years. Those whose acts lead to the serious bodily injury of others would have faced even harsher sentences.

So my friends t,hat’s the rest of the story. And today we’re gonna look at it again. Mob Rule – How some mobs are more equal than others. And we will begin with the Old Testament. Very important you hear me. We have to go back to the moral authority, the greatest moral authority, the Old Testament, a wise and reliable starting point for discussion. Exodus 23-2 says it very, very, very clearly. Quote: “You shall not follow a crowd to do evil.” What happens? Well, when that warning is ignored, it plays out numerous times in the Bible, most famously in the New Testament, in Luke: “Crucify him, crucify him!” If only Nancy Pelosi had really read the bible.

I’m Michael Savage, now let’s look into why some mobs are more equal than others.