The Michael Savage Show
Dr. Michael Savage earned his PhD in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from the Univ. of Cal. at Berkeley. Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame after over 26 years at the top of the talk radio format. Borders, Language and Culture are his pillars. A NY Times Best Selling author of over 30 books and novels, he was appointed by the President of the United States to the Board of the Presidio Trust. Not your father's conservative show! Animal rights activist. he converses about politics, science, films, mysticism, nutrition, cooking, cars and boats. News, views and reviews you can trust.
From Academy Awards to Diversity Rewards: America in Free Fall
Oscar categories…from, to… speakers attacking police, complaints about Hopkins, reading article from friend (America in freefall) .
VIEWERS TUNE OUT WHEN CELEBS TALK POLITICS
ARTICLE BY DAVID NG ON BREITBART
ARTICLE ON OSCARS Oscars 2021 tortured viewers for more than 3 unbearable hours
BY Johnny Oleksinski IN NY POST
ARTICLES ON OSCAR GUEST BAGS, AND POOR ATTENDENCE
SOUND FROM OSCARS
PAST OSCAR SHOW FROM 2020
ACTORS LIVE INA FANTASY BUBLE, THE INTERNET HAS MADE STARS IRRELEVENT. ACTRESS SHOUTS OUT TO KARL MARX (OBAMA PRODUCED FILM). JOAQUIN PHOENIX TALKS ABOUT COWS. WHAT DOES BLUE AND RED AGREE ON?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode play icon
Episode play icon
Episode play icon
Episode play icon
April 16, 2021
Episode play icon
Episode play icon
April 9, 2021
Episode play icon
April 1, 2021
Episode play icon
March 31, 2021
Episode play icon
Episode play icon
Episode play icon
March 22, 2021
Episode play icon
March 18, 2021
Search Results placeholder