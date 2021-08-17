READ AT NEWSMAX:

Today’s monologue starts with a telling audio clip from President Joe Biden:

“When I announced our drawdown in April, I said we would be out by September and we’re on track to meet that target. Excuse me. Our military mission Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st,” Biden said.

“The drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way. Prioritizing the safety of our troop,” he added. “No one, no U.S. forces or any forces have, uh, had been lost.”



This is a terrible time in the world. Anyone who has seen the pictures coming out of Afghanistan, who doesn’t feel sympathy over what Biden has done to these people basically has lost their humanity.

I can sit here blaming Biden all day long, and it’s not going to get us anywhere.

Not only is the man showing every sign of pre senile dementia, flooding America with illegal aliens infected with COVID should be a crime punishable by not only impeachment, but imprisonment.



Now we see Afghanistan falling in such a short period of time and it did not have to happen.

We may all agree that we don’t belong in Afghanistan. Many of us have said we should be out of Afghanistan.

That’s all well and good, but there’s an orderly way to leave a nation that you have occupied.

And this does not require military expertise to understand. For one thing, you do not leave equipment behind. You do not leave bases behind. You do not leave your allies behind.

This is an unmitigated disaster that will forever live in infamy.

And, it is tied to the Obama-Biden administration.

Of course Biden will give us the double-talk, but the fact of the matter is when you see people in a panic running to hold onto an airplane, taxing down the runway, you have to say this is an unmitigated disaster that will never be forgotten.



The images of the helicopters flying off the U S embassy in Saigon 1975, by comparison that was an orderly retreat compared to this chaos.

This is a direct result of Biden’s weakness and the insanity of the whole administration. No responsibility for what has happened whatsoever.

It is a historical disaster, a military collapse, unlike any we have ever seen.



What about the intelligence that we had coming out of Afghanistan from the great intelligence agencies?

They have been too busy looking for white supremacists in America, complete political garbage as Afghanistan is falling to the Taliban.

The U S embassy falling to the Taliban.

Biden said last month, this would not happen: “Under no circumstances” he said, would there be an emergency airlift like we saw in Saigon, 1975.

He said “you have the Afghan troops have 300,000 well equipped as well as equipped as any army in the world. And an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban”.



Afghans that helped America and our military are terrified of being executed, not evacuating them fast enough.

And where are they going to bring them? Why they’re bringing them to America.

They’re bringing them to American USAF bases in Wisconsin and other places. Up to 30,000 Afghan refugees to begin with. It could be more like a hundred thousand or more.



What is going to happen to this country? Well, ask people in other countries what the Afghanis have done to them.

In Sweden the crime wave from their Afghani … visitors. My friends, this is just the beginning of a disaster.

The fact of the matter is the Taliban seized our hum-vees, helicopters, our mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, our anti-aircraft guns, our tanks, artillery, and drones.

