In this quintessential Savage broadcast, Savage uses America’s past time to illustrate the struggle of modernity. He laments the demise of athletes and points to members of the armed forces as the nation’s true heroes. Then, Savage issues a prophetic warning on the danger of gradualism and questions whether spiritual purity benefits longevity.

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow