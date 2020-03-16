WASHINGTON EXAMINER

One of America’s top syndicated conservative radio hosts blasted Rush Limbaugh over his lack of concern as the novel coronavirus pandemic expands across the United States. Talk show host Michael Savage, who holds a Ph.D. in nutritional ethnomedicine, criticized Limbaugh after the nationally syndicated host repeatedly downplayed rising concerns about COVID-19 on his radio show this week. “President Trump declares a national emergency but Limbaugh continues to spread the panic of complacency,” tweeted Savage on Friday. “Did Rush ever study the germ theory of disease-or, does he think all disease caused by the miasma of liberalism.” In late February, Limbaugh claimed the Chinese Communist Party was attempting to use the virus as a weapon against the reelection of Trump. He also claimed that Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Party were a greater threat to American safety than the virus, which has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.

