AMERICAN

KENNEL CLUB

May 16 2005

Male Poodle rTheodore Trueheart, whelped March 5, 2004

Litter Number: PR038298

Sire: Darlene’s Shadow/ PR011571/01

Dam: Darlene’s sassy, PR013375/01

This is a follow up to our letter of December 16, 2004, concerning the above referenced litter.

Through additional DNA testing, the correct parentage for Darlene’s Sassy has been determined. As a result, ‘we have reinstated the registration of this litter, its members and their offspring. Recorded owners have been notified, We have made all necessary corrections in our DNA database and consider thig matter closed.

Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

Sincerely,

Director, DNA Operations and Case Management Department