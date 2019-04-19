It is a pivotal day in American political history that will not be soon forgotten, which is why I’m playing Mozart’s Requiem. It is a pivotal day in American political history. Don’t brush aside what happened today. I’m calling it the “collusion illusion”. I want to first congratulate U.S. taxpayers, because you’re the proud owners of the Mueller report. How do you feel now that you’ve invested more than $30 million? Do you feel good about that? Now, there might’ve been 10 counts of obstruction, but a whole team of the top investigators can’t prove or disprove them, so what was the point of saying there were 10 counts of obstruction? Later on in this monologue, I am going to prove definitively that there was collusion. You heard me. I will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was collusion between Trump and Putin.

Now, collusion means a secret or illegal act. It doesn’t mean both. I will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there may have been a secret meeting between Trump and Putin, but you’ll have to wait for that because basically the conclusion of the Mueller report is what? A big shrug. Who knows? We don’t know. It’s sort of ball-strike. We don’t know. The average guy says, “What the hell is this about? What did this prove?” You see there’s something for everyone in this report. It’s very clever politically. Mueller is a brilliant politician. Mueller and his team spent $30 million, had the time of their lives, and then gave both sides something that they wanted.

Conveniently though, the question of obstruction, which has replaced collusion recently as the new buzzword, and what does it come down to? It comes down to proving motives. Very difficult. They knew this when they started the investigation. Today Giuliani went on Fox News and quoted Mueller’s double talk. What did he say? Here’s Giuliani again. We don’t know if he had an eggnog or two before saying it. He can’t keep his big mouth shut. Someone ought to put mortadella in his yap. He said, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts of the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.” It seems to me that Rudy Giuliani almost stabbed Trump in the back again. Rudy Giuliani took back all of the gains the president made.

He went on Fox News and quoted Mueller’s double talk. Why would Rudy quote Mueller’s double talk? Why would he zero in on this quote? Could it be strategy to create the appearance of chaos? That’s an old tried and true tactic that was noted by Sun Tzu. “Even in the midst of the turmoil of battle, the troops seemingly going around in circles, they could not be defeated,” said Sun Tzu. Did you hear this one? A Chinese general from 500 BC. Even in the midst of the turmoil of battle, the troops seemingly going about in circles, they cannot be defeated. According to the media’s droning, over the past three years we’ve heard it’s almost certain that Trump will be found to have colluded with Russia. No one seemed to care about that. That collusion. What does it mean? The buzzword they desperately clung to isn’t even a federal crime. It makes you wonder who was really behind this national distraction.

You know, that’s the real question. I keep quoting Plato, the shadows on the wall. Who is really behind this national distraction? Who does it benefit for this nation to be distracted and divided over some ephemeral idea that the Russians influenced an American election? This conspiracy theory did nothing but instill further instability and fear within the American electorate. It makes us look weak and divided on the world stage. Who does that embolden? Well, I’ll tell you right off the bat, Rocket Man in North Korea is so emboldened that he shot a new rocket off the other day. You understand what the Democrats have done to our national security? Maybe you’ll figure it out one of these days. Russia, Wikileaks, campaign emails, none of it had anything to do with getting Trump elected. The media really expects us to believe that their polling and reporting was all wrong because the voters were swayed in the end of the campaign by Wikileaks?

I don’t think so. How many of you can even name something you learned from Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign? I can’t. The media latched onto this collusion idea because they couldn’t accept they were totally off base in predicting the outcome of the 2016 election. They could not accept that Trump won, so they’ve done everything to try to delegitimize him and half of the American votership. So they furthered the narrative of the collusion illusion, which did nothing but embolden our enemies on the world stage. This investigation has cost us a lot more than $30 million. Does anyone remember the presidential debate in 2012 where Romney named Russia as a geopolitical threat? Does anyone remember Obama’s response, or was that too long ago? Well, here’s what Obama said, “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War has been over for 20 years.”

Did you hear that? Who has been working with Russia? Well, who knows? The real answer might surprise you, but it wasn’t Trump. Now I will prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, there was collusion between Trump and Putin. In November of 2016, just before the election, President Trump appeared on The Savage Nation. That’s right. The person that you never hear from or see on television. The man who got Trump elected. The man whose books created the entire campaign of borders, language, and culture. The man who was called by the left-wing Salon magazine, “The Father of Trumpamania”. President Trump came on the show before he was president in November, just on the cusp of the election. Here is what he said. Pay close attention. You’re never going to forget this.

SAVAGE: Donald, listen. How would you defuse the situation now between Russia and the U.S., assuming the world doesn’t blow up before January? What would you do, if you were president? First day what would you do with Putin to stop these war drums?

TRUMP: Well, the problem is, Putin has no respect for Obama at all. Doesn’t like him and doesn’t respect him. And Obama doesn’t like Putin. But they have a great dislike for each other, and Putin has no respect at all for Obama. I think that you have potentially a really catastrophic situation here, I’ll be honest with you, because those two are not … I will say this. If I win on November 8th, and hopefully every one of your listeners is going to go out. We’re going to need everybody.

SAVAGE: Absolutely.

TRUMP: The Republicans have a tougher path. You know that to get to there…

SAVAGE: Yes.

TRUMP: But if I win on November 8th, I think I could see myself meeting with Putin and meeting with Russia prior to the start of the administration. I think it would [crosstalk 00:06:56].

SAVAGE: Wow. That’s an amazing new story. That’s fabulous, Mr. Trump.

I made news on this show, but because I am the odd man out, because I am not connected to the radio cartel or the TV cartel, because I don’t report to the bosses in the media, because I am an Independent, because I am not a Republican, because I am a maverick, because I am a true outsider like you, no one reported what was just said. He said, “If I’m elected on November 8th or 7th, I might meet with Mr. Putin prior to being inaugurated.” Do you understand how powerful a statement that is? Do you understand that we made news on this radio show back in that year of November? Or was it December? November I believe, when he was on the show before the election. Do you understand he said he would meet with Putin? Now, what was he meeting with Putin for?

To stop World War III. The Democrats were banging the war drums. The very same evil force that tried to steal the election from Trump, because they couldn’t get the wars that they wanted, and they couldn’t get the power that they had prior. The very same Democrats are at it again. There was certainly collusion, but it was not between Trump and Russia, or Russia and Trump. It was between the Democrats and the war machine. I’m going to ask you some questions on this show. I have many, many things to offer you, and a very special day it is. In fact, you’re getting two hours live today. A special Mueller Report day of two live hours on The Savage Nation. Here are the questions. Are you ready for them?

Does the Mueller Report exonerate Trump? Does the Mueller Report raise more questions than it answers? Do you consider Trump innocent or guilty now that the evidence is in? We are talking today about the collusion illusion. It is a pivotal day in American political history, and you are the proud owners of this Mueller Report that you paid $30 million for. But what was it for? What was it about? How do you feel about it? Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report says the following, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.” That is the most parsed statement I’ve ever read in my life.

What the hell is he saying? If we had confidence that he didn’t commit obstruction, we would say it? Based on the facts, we can’t say it? Then why didn’t you prosecute it? I don’t like this. This is Mueller grandstanding, and the people behind Mueller trying to maintain their control over the American mind. It’s not good for the country. It’s not good for our national security. It is certainly not good for the American state of mind. At all. I will go on. There’s a lot more to tell you about. You ready for them? Here they are. Here are the 10 takeaways from the Mueller Report. Here are some very important ones that I haven’t seen yet.

One interesting point that I haven’t seen anywhere on television or on radio is that malware was implanted on DCCC and DNC networks that was used to extract information from those computers, log keystrokes, take screenshots and so on. The one question that will not be asked is, “Why the DNC did not turn over their server to Mueller to investigate this?” I want you to remember this. Debbie Wasserman Schultz refused to do that, and even threatened the Capitol Hill police chief who was holding onto the laptop of a staffer for investigation. What was being hidden by the DNC, who were screaming about Russian collusion, but wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation? What made Debbie Wasserman Schultz become hysterical and threaten the Capitol Hill police chief, who was holding onto a staffer laptop to be investigated?

What was she screaming about? Now, Mueller found that when Trump made this public statement, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.” This apparently triggered the GRU to target Hillary’s personal computer. It says that there was not evidence that they tried to do this earlier on this domain. But it also says that it was unclear how the GRU found these accounts. What would your conclusion be? That they had in fact done this before without a word from Trump? There are other cases of deception that I found in the report. My staff’s been working with me all morning. We found 10 takeaways from the Mueller Report that you’re not going to get anywhere else.

Does the Mueller report exonerate Trump? Why did Mueller not file charges of obstruction? Who’s actually calling the shots here? Who was the pezzonovante? Who is the shadow? Who is the puppeteer behind all of this? Who’s running this government that they would do a thing like this to us? Does this report raise more questions than it answers? Finally, for the simpletons out there, does this make you consider Trump innocent or guilty? You own this report. What do you think about it?