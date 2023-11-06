Michael Savage Slams ‘Biggest Lie of Our Time’ on Palestine, Shows Continuous Jewish Presence in Israel Since 1900 BC

The Jewish people have populated Israel for nearly 4,000 years, noted conservative radio legend Michael Savage, who slammed “the biggest lie of our time” that Jews have no connection to, or right to reside in, their ancient homeland.

Appearing on Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, the New York Times best-selling author debunked claims from “far-left terrorist sympathizers” that the Jews are “operating on stolen land.”

Calling it a “great opportunity to set the record straight,” Savage slammed the notion that Jews arrived in Israel after 1948 and that they are essentially Europeans that “don’t belong there,” calling such claims “the biggest lie of our time.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he asserted.

