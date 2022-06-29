Breitbart

Though the overturning of Roe was the “right” decision, the timing wasn’t and may have even been the work of RINOs attempting to “sabotage” Republicans, according to conservative radio legend Michael Savage. He further warned that by introducing the ruling before midterm elections — with the country already “a mess under Joe Biden and the left” — the Republicans “may have just destroyed themselves.” Appearing on Newsmax TV’s “The Count” on Saturday, Savage referred to the “political disaster” of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, claiming it was “the right decision at the wrong time.” “We all know that timing is everything and I ask why now? Why galvanize the left?” he asked. “Who pushed this on the SCOTUS calendar at this time?” he added. Savage, a New York Times best-selling author, suggested the possibility that the timing of the decision was intentionally “sabotaged by the RINOs [Republicans in Name Only].” “We all know, those of us who’ve studied this very carefully…. how the RINO’S operate,” he said. “They really don’t want the majority; they like playing the minority role because they can then blame the Democrats for all the problems that they’re part and parcel of.”

