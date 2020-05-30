The Washington Examiner:

A top conservative radio host charged media outlets with spurring the destruction of buildings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and other major urban sites throughout the United States.

Tweeting on Friday morning, Michael Savage said he was canceling his planned vacation to go live in his studio and address the nationwide protests that have grown after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis.

“MICHAEL will be live today,” Savage posted. “Cancelling vacation. To help his loyal audience understand what’s behind the lawlessness. How the communist media is fanning the flames.”

Savage, whose talk show is syndicated nationally and listened to by millions of people, also posted a tweet suggesting that “LOOTING IN THE NAME OF JUSTICE” was a liberal media narrative being pushed to excuse the violence witnessed on Friday morning.

LOOTING IN THE NAME OF JUSTICE=THE LIBERAL NARRATIVE — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) May 29, 2020

Savage previously said Floyd’s death was “murder” and that Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck during Monday’s arrest and was later fired along with three other officers, should be “TRIED FOR MURDER IN THE 1st DEGREE.”

“COP KILLED BLACK MAN IN SLO MO,” Savage tweeted. “You hear the poor man crying for his mother! HE SHOULD BE TRIED FOR MURDER IN THE 1st DEGREE WITH ADDED CHARGES OF A HATE CRIME.”

