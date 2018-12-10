BREITBART:

Talk radio star Michael Savage recounted attending the White House Hanukkah reception last week, where he says he told President Trump that under his administration “the Jewish People and other minorities are at the high water mark of their existence in America.”

“At the Hanukkah party, the cheering attendees knew they were experiencing one of Judaism’s highest moments,” Savage wrote in an email, speaking about last Thursday’s White House event.

“The crowd ranged from the ultra-rich to some very poor ultra-religious, black-clad rabbis who looked bewildered. Surrounded as they were by a lavish table filled to overflowing with fabulous food and – of all things – Christmas trees!”

“Having visited the Holocaust Museum that same day I said to the President and First Lady, ‘The Jewish People and other minorities are at the high water mark of their existence in America. Black and Hispanic employment are at historic highs, freedom from persecution has never seen better days than the present.’”

Savage described the scene inside the party and spoke about his own personal sense of homecoming: “As a military band played Jewish klezmer music, better than any klezmer band I had ever heard before, and then in another room a larger military band was playing ‘Sleigh Bells’ by Leslie Anderson, I personally felt that I had come home. Home to an America my immigrant father dared not dream about.”

The talk radio host, who met with Trump on a number of other occasions, contrasted the U.S. president’s personality with news media depictions:

President Trump is not who CNN and the other propaganda outlets paint him out to be! He is a cheerful, friendly giant of man. Mrs. Trump, in addition to being the most linguistically adept First Lady in modern history, is certainly also the most enigmatically beautiful. She and he come alive, at least to the Savages, in ways the media would not report, even if they could elicit such humanity.