NEWSMAX:

Sen. Bernie Sanders poses a grave threat to the United States because of his socialist views that align with the Communist Party USA, radio host Michael Savage told Newsmax TV.

During an appearance on “Newsmax Now” on Wednesday evening, Savage discussed the state of the Democratic Party — which he said is leaning left of left.

“What they are doing now, as mainstream Democrats, are all of the protocols of the Communist Party USA of five years ago. They have become the Communist Party USA. And let’s not forget what Lenin himself wrote: he said the object of socialism is communism,” Savage said.

Regarding Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democrats and who ran for president in 2016, Savage said he “is the most dangerous politician in America right now.”

“He’s smarter than all of them, very high IQ, he’s very well-learned, and he is quoting Karl Marx, he’s regurgitating Karl Marx in a new form. We know where that led: 100 million deaths. It started with the Bolshevik Revolution, promising everything for the poor man, and here we have this man whipping up the youth into this frenzy against who?

“Who is their enemy? Who is the enemy of Bernie Sanders? The rich. He made a million dollars last year, I guess that’s not rich enough for him.”