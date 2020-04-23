The Washington Examiner

One of the top conservative radio hosts in the country had some harsh words of criticism for Fox News and other media outlets who have pushed a controversial anti-malaria drug as a potential treatment for the coronavirus. Dr. Michael Savage, who holds a Ph.D. in nutritional ethnomedicine from the University of California, Berkeley, condemned news networks that have induced “mass hysteria” among the U.S. populace while pushing hydroxychloroquine. “I was the only voice warning about Hydroxy,” Savage tweeted on Wednesday. “Mass hysteria induced by Fox News. All wanted a ‘magic bullet’ – the hatred was worse than I have ever seen. Almost impossible to educate the brainwashed masses who distrust and hate science.”

