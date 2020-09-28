LEFT WING TERRORISTS THREATEN RIOTS IN CLEVELAND AHEAD OF DEBATES

The National Guard was already roaming the streets of Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday, while storefronts were boarded up amid fears of violent protests ahead of the first Trump-Biden presidential debate.

More than 300 guard members were ordered into the city on a proclamation by Gov. Mike DeWine to “ensure a safe and secure environment” during the debate.

Many were activated Monday, with photos showing camouflaged Humvees in the streets. The area around Cleveland Clinic, the site of Tuesday night’s 90-minute debate, was also sealed off by a ring of tall iron fences, photos on Cleveland.com show.

