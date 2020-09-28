The National Guard was already roaming the streets of Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday, while storefronts were boarded up amid fears of violent protests ahead of the first Trump-Biden presidential debate.

More than 300 guard members were ordered into the city on a proclamation by Gov. Mike DeWine to “ensure a safe and secure environment” during the debate.

Many were activated Monday, with photos showing camouflaged Humvees in the streets. The area around Cleveland Clinic, the site of Tuesday night’s 90-minute debate, was also sealed off by a ring of tall iron fences, photos on Cleveland.com show.

