Kudos Dr. Savage

Our friends at Westwood One remind us that Michael Savage is celebrating his 25th anniversary in talk radio this Sunday. Westwood will honor Savage's silver anniversary with a special program airing Monday, March 25. The special will feature clips of highlights from over the years, special call-ins, and other surprises. On his 25 years of success, Savage said, "This has been my fifth career. Social worker, teacher, medicinal plant explorer, author, talk show host. Where have all the years gone? I only hope I have made the world a better place."

Michael Savage Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Talk Radio

WESTWOOD ONE's MICHAEL SAVAGE will celebrate his 25th anniversary in Talk radio on SUNDAY (3/24). A special episode of SAVAGE's show will air on MONDAY (3/25) to mark the occasion, with clips from past shows and special call-ins.

Michael Savage Celebrates 25 Years in Radio as One of America’s Most Influential Talk Hosts

Dr. Savage, host of the popular The Savage Nation broadcast and podcast, which have millions of dedicated listeners, is a National Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster and the author of more than 25 books, including several New York Times best-sellers

Michael Savage Celebrates 25 Years in Talk Radio on Sunday.

