WND – ART MOORE:

Weeks before the monumentally contentious hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the manuscript of Michael Savage’s new book “Stop Mass Hysteria: America’s Insanity from the Salem Witch Trials to the Trump Witch Hunt,” which debuts Tuesday, went to print.

Chronicling centuries of hysteria, Savage writes at one point that the left has co-opted the legendary revolt against Rome of the Thracian slave and gladiator Spartacus. On the next page, the talk-radio host and author of more than 30 books names Sen. Cory Booker as one of the Democrats who, at a historic moment of deep division and turmoil, likely will vie for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Who could have known at the time the manuscript was completed that the New Jersey lawmaker’s “I am Spartacus” moment would soon become an exemplar of an extraordinary three-week period in which the term “hysteria” seemed a particularly apt description?

“Well, if this isn’t mass hysteria, what was done to Kavanaugh – the attempted destruction of a relatively decent man for all the world to see,” Savage, the host of the nationally syndicated “The Savage Nation,” said in an interview with WND.

“Does it get any worse than what we’ve just seen? The Soviet-style system where you’re automatically guilty until proven innocent?” he asked.

On the third day of hearings for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Sept. 6, Booker, calling it his “I am Spartacus moment,” declared his intent to “knowingly violate” the rules by posting to his Twitter account four emails “about racial profiling” he believed cast a negative light on Kavanaugh. In fact, Booker already had been given permission to post the emails, and the messages only showed Kavanaugh to be an opponent of racial discrimination.

History, as Savage shows, has many lessons for the moment, if the nation has ears to hear and eyes to see.

He said that perhaps the best comparison to the Kavanaugh episode is the Dreyfus affair, the political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 to 1906.

“It was a smear campaign by French anti-Semites that resulted in this French military officer being condemned as a spy and being sent to Devil’s Island,” Savage said.

Savage noted Alfred Dreyfus wasn’t truly exonerated until a century later.

“What the anti-Semites did to Dreyfus is exactly what the Democrats just tried to do to Kavanaugh,” he said.

Savage believes it was “only because of the strong will of Trump that Kavanaugh survived this.”

“It takes a strong leader to stand up to these mobs, and fortunately we have one,” he said.

Savage affirmed that under Trump’s leadership, “establishment” figures such as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins rose to the occasion and defended Kavanaugh amid withering opposition.

“Look at what they did to Susan Collins,” Savage said, a day after she, as a pro-choice feminist and advocate for the #MeToo movement, demonstrated compassion for victims of sexual assault while calling for reason and civility as she eloquently made the case for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Collins was attacked by Women’s March organizer and Islamic radical Linda Sarsour as a white supremacist for insisting Kavanaugh should be accorded the presumption of innocence.