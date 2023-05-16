Savage speaks with Jack Carr, #1 New York Times bestselling author and former Navy SEAL. His debut novel, The Terminal List, was adapted into the #1 Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt. Carr’s latest book, Only The Dead, finds his lead character Navy SEAL James Reece facing a devastating global conspiracy in this high-adrenaline thriller that is ripped from the headlines. Hear Savage and Carr on his military background, behind the scenes of his bestsellers and television show. Then, hear how Carr started listening to the Savage Nation while training for the Navy SEALs.

