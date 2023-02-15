IT CAN HAPPEN HERE; HOW THE DEMS ARE COPYING THE KILLING FIELDS PLAYBOOK

Savage uncovers a Chinese Communist propaganda pamphlet he received in the 1970s. Paging through the pamphlet, Savage exposes the evil that lurks beneath the leftist rhetoric. Savage warns that the same language used by Mao is now used by the Democratic party, Antifa, and BLM.

