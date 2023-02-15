Savage uncovers a Chinese Communist propaganda pamphlet he received in the 1970s. Paging through the pamphlet, Savage exposes the evil that lurks beneath the leftist rhetoric. Savage warns that the same language used by Mao is now used by the Democratic party, Antifa, and BLM.

