Spencer Neale – WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A top conservative radio host says he will refuse to get vaccinated for the coronavirus if a vaccine becomes available. Dr. Michael Savage, whose show Savage Nation is broadcast on more than 400 terrestrial radio stations, tweeted on Sunday night that he has never taken a flu shot, and he does not plan to get vaccinated if a coronavirus vaccination is developed. “Covid vaccine!” Savage tweeted. “I will refuse to take it! It will be ineffective and dangerous. There are now 20 known mutations. I have never taken a flu shot, and I will refuse to take a COVID VACCINE. If the Govt makes it ‘mandatory’ what will you do?”

