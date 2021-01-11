TSL POWER 50 REPORTS:
SAVAGE DOMINATED 2020!!!
The 50 Most Influential and Most Listened-To Streaming Talk Shows.
Rank / Show
1 Rush Limbaugh
2 Michael Savage
3 Mark Levin
4 Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
5 Sean Hannity
6 Chris Plante
7 Glenn Beck
8 Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
9 Ben Shapiro
10 Hugh Hewitt
11 Howie Carr
12 Dennis Prager
13 Red Eye Radio
14 Alex Jones
15 Fade To Black with Jimmy Church
16 Brian Kilmeade
17 John B. Wells
18 Richard C Hoagland The Other Side of Midnight
19 David Knight
20 Larry Elder
21 Sebastian Gorka America First
22 John Batchelor
23 The Kingdom of Nye with Heather Wade
24 Joe Pags
25 Mike Gallagher
26 The Dana Show
27 Into The Parabnormal with Jeremy Scott
28 The War Room with Owen Shroyer
29 Bernie & Sid in The Morning
30 Armstrong & Getty
31 Mornings on the Mall
32 The X Zone with Rob McConnell
33 Bill Cunningham
34 Tammy Bruce
35 Late Night in the Midlands with Michael Vara
36 Stephanie Miller
37 Paranormal Soup with Jason Bland
38 Michael Medved
39 Mancow
40 Lars Larson
41 Spaced Out Radio with Dave Scott
42 War Room with Steve Bannon
43 The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
44 Jim Bohannon
45 Kim Komando
46 Phil Valentine
47 The Right Perspective
48 Buck Sexton
49 Larry O’Connor
50 Jesse Lee Peterson
Survey Period: (01/01/2020 – 12/31/2020)
Sample Size: 45.5 Million Listening Sessions
Source: Talk Stream Live Editor’s note: Talk Stream Live (TSL) sampled record-setting 45.5 million listeners (increase by nearly 10 million) during 2020 to produce The TSL Power 50 Report – The 50 most influential and most listened to streaming talk shows.
The Power 50 includes the big personalities talk show fans would expect as well as some new media rising stars. Congratulations to the members of The TSL Power 50! The Pandemic and Presidential Politics drove talk radio traffic to new heights at Talk Stream Live in 2020. Rush Limbaugh was the top talk show.
Michael Savage came in second place, for his final year in radio.
Mark Levin rises to #3, Clyde Lewis climbs to all-time high at #4, Sean Hannity at #5 and Chris Plante at #6. Talk Right shows dominated the ratings, followed by the popularity of Paranormal themed programs. TSL’s expanded genre channels and apps further fueled the growth of these in-demand streaming shows.
The TSL Power 50 Report tracks streaming talk shows through our website, channels, apps and gadgets.