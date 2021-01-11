



Survey Period: (01/01/2020 – 12/31/2020)

Sample Size: 45.5 Million Listening Sessions



Source: Talk Stream Live Editor’s note: Talk Stream Live (TSL) sampled record-setting 45.5 million listeners (increase by nearly 10 million) during 2020 to produce The TSL Power 50 Report – The 50 most influential and most listened to streaming talk shows.



The Power 50 includes the big personalities talk show fans would expect as well as some new media rising stars. Congratulations to the members of The TSL Power 50! The Pandemic and Presidential Politics drove talk radio traffic to new heights at Talk Stream Live in 2020. Rush Limbaugh was the top talk show.



Michael Savage came in second place, for his final year in radio.



Mark Levin rises to #3, Clyde Lewis climbs to all-time high at #4, Sean Hannity at #5 and Chris Plante at #6. Talk Right shows dominated the ratings, followed by the popularity of Paranormal themed programs. TSL’s expanded genre channels and apps further fueled the growth of these in-demand streaming shows.



The TSL Power 50 Report tracks streaming talk shows through our website, channels, apps and gadgets.

