Years before the decline of progressive cities would become front page news, Savage was at the forefront warning what was to come. Hear his dire prediction in this vintage broadcast from August 2, 2007. Then, hear some fantastic callers on adult children living at home, finding a great scungilli, and more classic Savage!

