NY POST

A French tourist was randomly slashed in the neck while strolling around Harlem with his girlfriend Friday, police said. Shocking video obtained by The Post shows the young man kneeling on the ground holding a piece of cloth to his neck, a heavy pool of blood forming around him, as his distraught girlfriend stands next to him. The couple was walking on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 132nd and 133rd streets in Upper Manhattan around 11 a.m. when a stranger suddenly jumped the 27-year-old victim and slashed him across the face and neck with a knife, cops said.

