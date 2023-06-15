Breitbart

The recent indictment of former President Donald Trump is part of a “never-ending persecution” against him, according to conservative radio legend Michael Savage who questioned where any crime took place, while portraying Trump as “the only person who can possibly save this nation” from its current state. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Wednesday, conservative radio host and best-selling author Michael Savage declared the recent indictment of Trump “clearly a selective prosecution, timed seamlessly to cover-up the FBI whistleblower’s very serious claims of bribery by the Bidens.” Refraining from commenting on the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago because he had “never seen them” and does not “know what is in them,” the right-wing commentator still questioned, “Where’s the crime?” “Every other recent U.S. President appears to have taken boxes of documents with them after their term of office,” he said. “Where is the intent to use or sell these documents as implied by the left-wing propagandists in the media?” Savage claimed his concern “about this never-ending persecution” of former President Trump is that “the people will suddenly be forced to forget or ignore all the many serious and real problems caused directly by the ineptitude and complicity of the extreme far-left radical Biden administration.” “The great threat of World War 3 owing to the limitless support for Ukraine and the war drums against Russia, the massive influx of millions of illegal aliens, the crime wave, the utter degeneracy exhibited by the Biden team — witness him calling trans-radicals ‘heroes’, inflation, out of control government spending, the weakening of our military, the attack on our police, the education meltdown and so on,” he noted. He did, however, note his one distinct “criticism” of the Trump team: the “utterly vicious attacks” against Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

