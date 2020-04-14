NEW AMERICAN

Will the civilizational destruction wrought by the current lockdowns become known as Fauci’s Folly? Radio giant Michael Savage, a trained epidemiologist and author of close to 20 health and nutrition books, certainly might think it should. In fact, in his usual take-no-prisoners style, he recently condemned Dr. Anthony Fauci (shown) as a “Nazi,” a “swamp” creature,” and “snake in chief” who’s fatally mismanaging the Wuhan virus response. The award-winning radio host made the comments last week on his show, The Savage Nation. Opening the program addressing Fauci’s statist talk of issuing Americans “immunity cards,” Dr. Savage pointed out that this is an intrusive, fascistic idea and wholly unnecessary. “Fauci wants us to have immunity cards,” warned the host, calling the Wuhan-virus response point man “Obergruppenführer, Herr Doktor Fauci”; a “Nazi”; and “the snake in chief.” “He is the swamp,” Savage said of Fauci.

