5.0 out of 5 stars Common sense in a country that is trying not to

Michael Savage reaches out to those that seek common sense, he points out to the citizenry how the communists are duping America into a 3rd world hell hole all for the sake of power and money. Savage is much the reason for Trumps election, he is the base’s voice. Stop mass hysteria explains many tactics the communists are using against America, Whether or not you are a Communist or Capitalist, an Anarchist or Patriot or a Democrat or Republican Stop Mass Hysteria is a must read.